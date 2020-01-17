Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Kristi Ann MCINTYRE


1978 - 2020
Kristi Ann MCINTYRE Notice
MCINTYRE, Kristi Ann. 20/07/1978 - 13/01/20 Tragically by accidently drowning, Kristi was taken from us at Oakura Beach Taranaki, on Monday the 13/01/20. Loved and adored by her husband Danny Brouwers and her children Connor and Bree Laurence. Deeply loved by her parents Raewyn Cornford and Ian McIntyre, brother and sister in law, Marc and Courtney McIntyre. Loved by all her Aunties, Uncles, cousins and all others who came in contact with this beautiful soul who gave unconditional love to many with her humour and care. Loved friend of her many friends and associates, very respected colleague of many in the ECE teaching profession. We are holding a service for Kiki, aka Kristi, in Tauranga where she has lived for many years, originally born and raised in Taranaki, at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga at 1.30 pm, on Tuesday the 21/01/20. Fly high Kristi girl. We love you so much. All messages to 49 Jonathon Street Tauranga 3110. Kristi 's home she loved, her sanctuary.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 17, 2020
