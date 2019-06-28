PASGAARD, Kristian John. Gently left this world in his sleep 19th June 2019 aged 54 years. Deeply loved son of Angela and the late Ib Pasgaard, beloved brother of Linda and Jodie, uncle to Olivia and Mia, respected brother in law to Ed Hoogenboom and Jeremy Scantlebury. "Forever walking in the sunshine" No words can adequately express this family's gratitude to the "Petrie Boys" and all the wonderful carers who over the years with friendship, love and care, gave Kristian a life of value. We salute you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you also to the police and victim support team who brought the news to us with great warmth and professionalism . At the family's request Kristian's life was celebrated at a private service. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 28, 2019