BODY, Larry William. Suddenly taken from us in his 85th year, at Tauranga hospital on Wednesday 29 April 2020. Dearly loved husband of Glennis for 60 years. Much loved Dad of Lorraine, Robyn and Steve, and Susanne. Adored Grandpop to all of his eight grand and nine great grandkids. Larry will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. A tribute page has been created for Larry on NZ Tributes, any other communications to the Body family PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142. .
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 2, 2020