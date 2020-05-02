Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry BODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry William BODY

Add a Memory
Larry William BODY Notice
BODY, Larry William. Suddenly taken from us in his 85th year, at Tauranga hospital on Wednesday 29 April 2020. Dearly loved husband of Glennis for 60 years. Much loved Dad of Lorraine, Robyn and Steve, and Susanne. Adored Grandpop to all of his eight grand and nine great grandkids. Larry will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. A tribute page has been created for Larry on NZ Tributes, any other communications to the Body family PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142. .
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -