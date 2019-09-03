Home

Lawrence Ewan GORDON

Lawrence Ewan GORDON Notice
GORDON, Lawrence Ewan. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 30th August 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Elaine, friend of John McAdam and his late wife Raewynne, Lynette, Jennifer, Brian and Jan and the many grand-children and great grand- children. A service will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga on Wednesday 4th September at 1.30pm. Communication to the Gordon Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 3, 2019
