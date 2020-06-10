|
CHESTER, Leila Noreen. (nee Wellington) Passed away peacefully on 20 May 2020 at Auckland, (from Tauranga). Aged 97 born 12 Sept 1922. Much loved wife of the late Stanley Thomas Edmeades Chester. Dearly loved Mum of Gary and Shannon Chester of Birkenhead and Jeanette and Kevin Blake of Blenheim. Cherished nana of Shirley and Steve, Geoff and Gynelle, Joanne and Marcus, Tony and Bry, Nick and Birgitta, Kyle and Alida, Cameron and Nicky and Logan. Also much loved great nana of 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on 25th July in Auckland. Contact Gary, phone 021 727 630.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 10, 2020