TULLOCH, Lena Patricia (nee Cummins). On Monday 20th of May 2019, our vibrant, social and loving Wife, Mum, Nanny, Great Nanny and Friend passed away peacefully, aged 81 surrounded by family and so much aroha. Cherished wife of Bob Tulloch. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, Karen, Leeann, Sarah and James. Legendary Nanny Lena to 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A special place in all our hearts because of the wonderful way she made you feel. A celebration of Lena's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday 25th May at 1.30pm, followed by afternoon tea. Please wear brightly coloured clothing in her honour. Messages can be sent to the Tulloch Family, C/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 22, 2019