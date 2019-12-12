|
BALLARD, Leonard Frank (Len). 4 August 1928 - 10 December 2019 Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens Retirement Village aged 91. Much loved Husband of Adelaide. Very loved Father of Michael, Jan and Carol and Father-in- law to Mary, John, Greg (and the late Gavin). Grandfather to Joanna, Jonathan and Lisa, Matthew and Stacie, Sonja and Angus, Darren, Cameron and Olivia, Ben and Gemma, Sam and Christina, and Max. Beloved Great- Grandfather to his 12 Great grandchildren. A service for Len is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 12 December 2019 at 3.00pm followed by a burial Pyes Pa Memorial Park. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at the Bob Owens Special Care Unit. Communications to the Ballard family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 12, 2019