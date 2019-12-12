Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard BALLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Frank (Len) BALLARD

Add a Memory
Leonard Frank (Len) BALLARD Notice
BALLARD, Leonard Frank (Len). 4 August 1928 - 10 December 2019 Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens Retirement Village aged 91. Much loved Husband of Adelaide. Very loved Father of Michael, Jan and Carol and Father-in- law to Mary, John, Greg (and the late Gavin). Grandfather to Joanna, Jonathan and Lisa, Matthew and Stacie, Sonja and Angus, Darren, Cameron and Olivia, Ben and Gemma, Sam and Christina, and Max. Beloved Great- Grandfather to his 12 Great grandchildren. A service for Len is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 12 December 2019 at 3.00pm followed by a burial Pyes Pa Memorial Park. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at the Bob Owens Special Care Unit. Communications to the Ballard family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -