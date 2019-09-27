|
|
MARLEY, Leonard (Bill). Passed away September 21st at Tauranga Hospital after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Madeleine, much loved father & father in law of Jane, Caroline and Rick (late), Simon and Linda. Loved and special Papa of Karlene and Henry, Matt and Sammi, Finn, Gemma and Nathan. Great Papa of Chloe, Mya, Tallulah and Irie. At Bills request a cremation has already taken place. You will always be in our hearts forever. We love you to the moon and back. Communications to the Marley family, Phone 07 543 5200
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 27, 2019