Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Leone Mary . (nee Kempster) (Lee) WOODCOCK

Leone Mary . (nee Kempster) (Lee) WOODCOCK Notice
WOODCOCK, Leone Mary (Lee). (nee Kempster). 9 February 1939 - 18 October 2019 Peacefully at home on Friday 18th October after a short illness, bravely and graciously fought, aged 80 years. Darling wife of the late Harry, much loved Mum and Mother in law of Gaylene and Andrew Dovaston, Kerrin and Paul Single, Brent (Woody) and Bernice Woodcock. Adored Granma, Nana Woody and Great Granma. A service to celebrate Leone's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 22nd October at 2.30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, Po Box 16299, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. Communication to the Woodcock Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 19, 2019
