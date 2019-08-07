Home

Lesley Margaret McLEAN

McLEAN, Lesley Margaret. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on 5th August 2019. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife for 46 years of Ron. Treasured Mum of Donna and Richard, and Lee. Loving Nana of Abigail, Faith, and Michaela. "Forever in Our Hearts" A service for Lesley will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, on Friday 9th August at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice, either online at bit.ly/lmmclean0608 or can be left at the service. All communications to McLean Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 7, 2019
