Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie JEFFERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Allan JEFFERY

Add a Memory
Leslie Allan JEFFERY Notice
JEFFERY, Leslie Allan. Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice Jeffery. Much loved father and father in law of Christine and Steve, Cherie and Barry, and Jason. Much loved Poppa of James and Erin, Jessica and Dylan, and Emma. Memorial Service Due to the untimely lockdown, we were unable to hold a funeral service to celebrate Les' life but we will now hold a memorial service at Mayfield House, Tauranga Boys' College, on Tuesday 14 July 2020 at 2.30 pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -