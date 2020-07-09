|
JEFFERY, Leslie Allan. Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice Jeffery. Much loved father and father in law of Christine and Steve, Cherie and Barry, and Jason. Much loved Poppa of James and Erin, Jessica and Dylan, and Emma. Memorial Service Due to the untimely lockdown, we were unable to hold a funeral service to celebrate Les' life but we will now hold a memorial service at Mayfield House, Tauranga Boys' College, on Tuesday 14 July 2020 at 2.30 pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 9, 2020