Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Johns Anglican Church
94 Bureta Road
Otumoetai Tauranga
Leslie Norman JACKSON

JACKSON, Leslie Norman. Born 30 August 1949, passed away on 11 November 2019, with his family by his side after a battle bravely fought. Much loved father to Lynette, Sam and Briar and father- in-law to Sarah. Fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all especially Barry, Joceyln, Helen, Kathy, Neville, Margaret, Faye, Mark, Carrie and Matthew. A service to celebrate his life will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, 94 Bureta Road, Otumoetai Tauranga, on Monday 18 November 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Communications to the Jackson family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 15, 2019
