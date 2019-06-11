Home

Lewin John (Lew) TUBBY

TUBBY, Lewin John (Lew). Passed away peacefully at Radius Althorp, Tauranga on Friday, 7th June 2019 aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Laureen for 61 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Garry and Joy, and Christine and Frank. Grandad of Jenna and Karl, and Brett and Sarah. Great-grandad of Jack, Kurt and Kaden. A funeral service for Lew will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday,14th of June 2019 at 10:30 am followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Tubby family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 11, 2019
