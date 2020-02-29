Home

Lewis Eden McGIRR

Lewis Eden McGIRR Notice
McGIRR, Lewis Eden. After a short illness, passed away Tuesday 25th February 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Dearly beloved husband of Ann. Loved father and father in-law of Otto and Vicki, Felix and Jessica, and Genevive and Paul. Loved step- father to Stephen, Michael and Amanda. Loved granddad to 13 grand-children. "You will always be larger than life in our hearts as you were in life. We will miss you dearly". A private service was held yesterday at Pyes Pa Cemetery. A special thanks to Clair and Chrissi, and to the staff of Waipuna Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waipuna Hospice in Lewis's memory would be greatly appreciated. Communication to the McGirr family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 29, 2020
