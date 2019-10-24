|
BRAKE, Lilian Ruby. (nee Grankvist) Quietly slipped away surrounded by her family on Monday 21 October 2019. Left this earth to be with Jesus, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Percy, devoted mum to Grahame, Bill, Betty, Judy and the late Pam. Treasured nana and great nana to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A special lady dedicated to her family. We are all going to miss you so much mum xo. A grave side service will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Saturday 26 October at 11am. Communication to the Brake Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 24, 2019