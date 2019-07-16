Home

NICHOLL, Lindsay Anne. On Sunday 14 July 2019, passed away peacefully at Matua Radius rest home. Beloved wife of the late Duncan, and much- loved mother to Julianne Ladyman, Cynthia Lawrence, Marie Battermann, Christine Watt, David Nicholl and Helen Conway. Grandmother and Oma of Natasja, Sabrina, Mia, Celina, George, Peter, Michael, Cade, Marsha, Marika, Lili, Adam and Alex. Also missed dearly by her 13 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 17 July at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Nicholl Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 16, 2019
