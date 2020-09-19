Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Peters Anglican Church,
Beach Road
View Map
Lois Clara. nee Gemming PEARSON

Lois Clara. nee Gemming PEARSON Notice
PEARSON, Lois Clara. nee Gemming Passed away peacefully in Katikati on 15th September 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late John Pearson and cherished Mother and Grandmother of Harry, Barbara, Graham, Sandra and their families. Much loved Aunty to the families of her late brothers, Graham, Jack, Fred and brother in laws Michael and Bob (deceased). A service will be held at 11am on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at St Peters Anglican Church, Beach Rd, Katikati. Due to Covid restrictions please contact the family on 07 5490734 if you wish to attend. All other communication to Pearson Family c/-25 Ninth Ave, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society Tauranga at www. alzheimers.org.nz/ tauranga or can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 19, 2020
