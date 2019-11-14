|
WEIR, Lora Franciss (nee Scott - Allen). Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Tuesday 12th November 2019. Loved wife of Ashley, and treasured mother and mother in law of Jacqueline and Richard Burfoot, Kelly and Terry Woods, and Kim Weir and Steven Durham. Loving nana of Rory, Finn, Molly, Nicholas, Jessie, Jamie, Jordan, Taylor, and Gradin; and Great nana of Aria. A service celebrating Lora's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee Street Mount Maunganui, on Monday 18th November at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society PO Box 1081 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated, and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Weir family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 14, 2019