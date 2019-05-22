PEARSON, Loris Alden (Snow). (Reg. no. 65985 Cpl) Founder of Stock Transporters Ltd (STL). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday 20 May 2019 at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved Dad of Suzanne, Robert, Wayne, Craig and Shane. Loved grandad to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved friend and storyteller to many. Special thanks to Hannibal and Shirley for their support. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Porirua RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Snow's life will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, Ngati Toa Domain, Mana, Porirua on Friday 24 May 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter to the Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "The family of Snow Pearson" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240. Ninness Funeral Home FDANZ Porirua (04) 237-4174 Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 22, 2019