Lorna Leah (n?e Catley) HARVEY

HARVEY, Lorna Leah (n?e Catley). On 31 January 2020, at Kerikeri (formerly of Tauranga); aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pamela and Lindsay, Jeanette and Leith, Mervyn and Sandra. Loved and proud grandma and great- grandma Lorna. Dearly loved eldest sister of Mona and the late Francis, George, Eunice and Miriam. A funeral service was held in Kerikeri on 4 February 2020. All communications to the Harvey family, c/- Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 8, 2020
