Lorraine Florence. GRAY

Lorraine Florence. GRAY Notice
GRAY, Lorraine Florence. (nee Johnson) Passed away peacefully on 31 August 2020 aged 76. Loved wife of the late Evan and much-loved mother of Karyn, Lester and Sanna, Brendan and Tracey, Kelvin and Heather, and Angela and Mark. Much loved Nana of Samantha and David, Ashleigh, Alanna, Evan, Alexandria and Pippa. A beautiful soul, loved by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held this Friday. Due to Covid restrictions numbers are limited to 100. If you wish to attend please contact the family on 021 757 599.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 3, 2020
