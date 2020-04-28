Home

SIDEBOTTOM, Lucy. On April 27 2020 at Oakland Rest Home. Most dearly loved and loving wife of Bill, (James William), for 64 years. Loved mum and mother in law of Jennifer and Neale (and the late Dennis Marshall), Susan and Adrian McRoberts, Martin and Christine, and Julie Honeyfield and Tim. Generous, loving and patient Grandma of Greg and Larissa, Keely, Liam and Debbie , Shaun and Sayaka, Gemma, Aron and Kaylah, Jordan, Joshua, Kadin, and Darby. Special Great Gran of Jessica and Alicia Marshall. Lifelong best friend of Joyce. A private cremation has been held, with a family gathering at a later date. All communications to The Sidebottom Family, c/- Hope family Funerals, 4 Keenan Rd, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 28, 2020
