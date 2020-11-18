|
MAAKA, Lynda Makarena. Peacefully, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 60 years. Beloved and adored mother of Renee and Joshua. Much loved grandmother of Waka John, Honey-Ray, Remedy, Fiarson and Eastern. Loved sister of all her brothers and sisters. Loved Aunty to many. Loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends Messages may be addressed to the Maaka family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Lynda's life will be held at 26 Hampshire Street, Aranui, Christchurch, on Friday, November 20, at 12.00pm, followed by a burial thereafter. Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 18, 2020