|
|
WHEATLEY, Lynette Rose (Nettie). On Sunday 19th April 2020. Cherished wife of Ken. Dearly loved Mum of Chris and Karen, Debbie and Fraser and Mark (Aus). Much loved Nana Nettie of Leah, Logan, Bradley, Brydon, Kaci-Grace, Ellie, Dylan, Tobey and Jackson. In light of the current circumstances a private service has been held, a memorial service will be advised at a later date. Messages please to the Wheatley family C/- P.O. Box 2070 Whakatane 3158, or a tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 22, 2020