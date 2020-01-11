Home

Lynn GREEN Notice
GREEN, Lynn. On January 9, 2020 peacefully at Auckland Hospital (surrounded by her loving family). Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Len. Cherished Mum or Mark, Roger and Jane, and the late Steven. Treasured Nana of Zac and Willa. A service to celebrate Lyn's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland on Tuesday 14th January at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Green family, C/- Po Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 11, 2020
