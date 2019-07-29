Home

Lynne Sharron. (Wright) HIBBERD

Lynne Sharron. (Wright) HIBBERD Notice
HIBBERD, Lynne Sharron. (nee Wright). Lynne passed away with a full heart, surrounded and supported from near and far by family and friends, on 27th July aged 76. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, and beloved mother of Craig and Vanessa, Nicola and Phil. Loved Nan to Veda and Eden, Antony and Marley. Nana Lynne to Jamie, Jayden, Gemma and their families. Great Nan to Bodhi and Isla- Rose. Lynne is now back with her Man. A service will be held at Nicola's home on Wednesday the 31st July at 1pm. Contact Elliotts Funerals for details.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 29, 2019
