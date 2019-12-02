|
|
WILSON, Lynne Susan. Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th November 2019, aged 66. Beautiful mum of Karl, Faye, Nicole and Neil, Sally and Glenn. Adored Nana of Max, Phoebe, Zac and Ryan. Loved daughter, sister, aunty, cousin and friend. "Wish you were here, or we were there, or we were together anywhere". A service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Wednesday 4 December at 2pm. Communications to the Lynne Wilson family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 2, 2019