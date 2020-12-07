Home

Mabel William Ina CREWS
CREWS, Mabel Williamina. Willa passed away on December 6 surrounded by love at Radius Matua aged 106 incredible years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved Mum of Brian and Valerie, Graham and the late Judy, Allan and Lyn along with the late Sonja, Shirley and Russell. Proud Nana Willa of 3 more generations. A service to celebrate Willas long and full life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Road Tauranga on Thursday December 10 at 1 pm. Donations to St. John Ambulance would be welcome and may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 7, 2020
