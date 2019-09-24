|
|
JOHNSTON, Madge Agnes (nee Raethel). SN 811207 CPL NZWAAC WW2 19.5.1922 - 22.9.2019 Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved Mum of Peter and Dawn, Max and Cathy, Heather, Howard and the late Jenni. Cherished Nana of 14 and Great Nana of 21. Adored sister of Eleanor and the late Norm, Fred, Ian and Doug. A private cremation service has been held. A celebration of Madge's life will be held at Te Puke Citizens RSA, 179 Jellicoe Street Te Puke on Saturday 28th September at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Red Cross would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Sincere thanks to Te Puke Country Lodge for your loving care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 24, 2019