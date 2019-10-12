|
JOHNSTON, Madge. The Johnston family wish to express gratitude and thanks for the love and support that was given to our mum Madge and us during her terminal illness and passing. Thanks to all who made special visits to Madge. She was always overjoyed to see you. Thanks for your words of comfort, cards and for participating in the celebration of her life. We would like to pay a special tribute to the staff at Te Puke Country Lodge. Madge treasured you all as loved and cherished friends. Peter, Max, Heather, Howard and families.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019