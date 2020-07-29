Home

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
Whakatane
Maia Renee DIXON

Maia Renee DIXON Notice
DIXON, Maia Renee. Aged 22 years. Died peacefully with her family. Cherished partner of Damon, daughter of Aaron and Deb (dec), sister of Ryan, granddaughter of Graham and Margaret, John and Bennie. Maia's funeral and reception will be at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, at 10 am, Saturday 1st August, followed by burial at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Whakatane at 3 pm. Those who wish to please bring a labelled plate of lovely finger food for the funeral reception - no meat, chicken, or fish please. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Helicopter would be much appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 29, 2020
