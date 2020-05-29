|
CAWTE, Maire. Peacefully in Te Puke on Wednesday 27th May 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mac. Much loved mother and mother in law of Barry and Catherine, the late Sally and Owen, Ross, Graeme and Anne, and Kim. Loved grandma to her 22 grandchildren, and her 7 great grandchildren. A service for Maire will be held at the Pongakawa School Hall, 954 Old Coach Road Pongakawa, on Tuesday 2nd June at 1pm, followed by burial at Old Te Puke Cemetery. Messages to the Cawte family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 29, 2020