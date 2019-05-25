|
|
BROWN, Maree. After a short illness on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019. Loved wife of Ian (Brownie). Daughter of Bruce and June Merriman. Mother of David and Marcus. Step-mum of Samantha, Reece and Mitchell. Sister of Eric, David, Jamie and Craig. Grandma of Chevy, Manaia, Van, Levi, Logan and Madden. Loved by everyone. A celebration of Maree's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday, the 29th of May 2019 at 1:00pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. All communication to the Brown family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 25, 2019