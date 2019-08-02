Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne MILLER

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne MILLER Notice
MILLER, Margaret Anne Died peacefully 31st July 2019 after a brief illness. Loving Mother to Keith and Jo, Jan, Bryce and Kim. Sister of Alison and Stewart, Roger and Annette. Proud Grandma to Owen and Lauren, Simon and Jess, Scott and Anna, Kate and Tom, Nicola, Andrew and Tessa, Kirsty, Liam, Callum and Isaac. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 100 St Andrew's Rd, Epsom, Auckland on Tuesday 6 August 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741 would be appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.