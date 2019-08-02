|
MILLER, Margaret Anne Died peacefully 31st July 2019 after a brief illness. Loving Mother to Keith and Jo, Jan, Bryce and Kim. Sister of Alison and Stewart, Roger and Annette. Proud Grandma to Owen and Lauren, Simon and Jess, Scott and Anna, Kate and Tom, Nicola, Andrew and Tessa, Kirsty, Liam, Callum and Isaac. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 100 St Andrew's Rd, Epsom, Auckland on Tuesday 6 August 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741 would be appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 2, 2019