|
|
DEAN, Margaret. (nee Howat) Peacefully at home aged 101. Loved wife of the late Dixie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm (deceased), Glennis and Dennis, Rex (deceased), Robbie and Jeni, Peter and Jane, and Shelley. Much loved nana to Niki, Shane, Melinda and Michelle, Debra, Richard and Garred, James (deceased), Sam and Sienna, and great grandmother of 7. A private farewell has already taken place. A celebration of Margaret's life with extended family and friends will be held at a future date, to be advised. Messages to the Dean Family, PO Box 2393, Tauranga 3140.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 9, 2020