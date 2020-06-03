|
|
MARTIN, Margaret Elizabeth. (Malony) Peacefully at Thames Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on 1st June, 2020; in her 80th year. Wife of the late Kenneth Albert Martin, dearly loved mother of Kelly, Jenny, Michael, and Vicki and mother-in- law of Dion. Loved grandmother of Emma, Sarah, Jack, Tia, and Maggie. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow (Thursday) 4th June, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 12482, Thorndon Rise Building, Wellington.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 3, 2020