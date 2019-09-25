|
WATTS, Margaret Florence (Nee Massicks). On Monday September 23rd, 2019 Margaret passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Loved wife of the late Bill. A much loved and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A service for Margaret will be held in her home 9B Ross Crescent, Fairfield Hamilton on Friday 27th September at 11.00am. Mum wanted to thank all the support staff, doctors, and nurses who helped and held our precious mother while in their care. Communications to PO Box 10049 Te Rapa. 324 James R Hill FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2019