FRIEND, Margaret Frances Anne. Passed away peacefully, at home, as she wished, on Sunday 9 June 2019. Now with her Saviour. Sister of David. Loved cousin of Sue Clothier and Michael Friend. Trish Snelling, Barbara and John Hill and their families, will miss her kindness to others. Also Betty and the Enliven carers, who so lovingly looked after her. A service for Margaret will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Corner Devonport Road and Fourth Avenue Tauranga, on Wednesday 12 June at 11.30am. Communication to the Friend Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 11, 2019