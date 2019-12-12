Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St George's Anglican Church
Cameron Road
Tauranga
Margaret "Ann" HILL Notice
HILL, Margaret 'Ann'. On 10 December 2019. Very dearly loved wife of the late Allan and much adored Mum of Elizabeth and Mark, David, John and Kath, Catherine and David, Caroline and Paul, Graham and Pinny, Paul and Linda, Judith and Keith. Special grandmother of Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Luke and Brittany, Emma, Monica and Joshua, Damon, Jonathan and Tiana, Max and Ella. Much loved great grandmother of Andre, Tia and Rafferty. "Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain, we would not waken you to suffer again. The tears in our eyes we will wipe away, but the love in our hearts is here to stay" A funeral service for Ann will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Cameron Road, Tauranga on Friday 13th December at 11 am followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of Ann may be made to the Waipuna Hospice and left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 12, 2019
