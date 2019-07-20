Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jane CULLEN

Add a Memory
Margaret Jane CULLEN In Memoriam
CULLEN, Margaret Jane. Aged 59, known as Jane, died suddenly on 24 April. Loved daughter of Margaret and the late Bruce Cullen. Loved sister of Robbie and Anne- Marie, the late Graeme and Carol, and Judith and Eric. Loved Aunty Jane to Susannah and Kyle, Sean and Chelsea, Brittany, Vanessa and Anthony, James and Abby, Tom and Chloe, Simon and Leah, Bridey, and Isobel and Kieran. Loved Great Aunty Jane to Willow and Poppy, Jack, and Charlie and Lacey. A memorial service to celebrate Jane's life will be held on the 3rd August at 2:30pm at Bethlehem Hall, 239 SH2 Bethlehem, Tauranga. Contact [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.