GREER, Margaret Jane. (nee Scott) Peacefully at Central Hawkes Bay Health Centre, Waipukurau, on October 19, 2019, aged 63 years. Treasured wife and soulmate of James, cherished and loving mother and mother-in- law of Suzie and Josh Calder, Dave and Anna, Johnny and Alice. Proud "Gaga" and grandma of her grandchildren, and a loved sister, sister-in- law and friend. A celebration of Marg's life will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa on Thursday October 24th at 2:30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB Health Centre Patient Comfort Fund would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 21, 2019