FORSMAN, Margaret Jo. Peacefully on Friday 31st July at Papamoa Beach Village, Metlifecare. Loved wife of the late Les. Loved mother and mother in law of Steve and Lynne, Marty and Jeanette, Lee and Karen and Linda and Ricky. Adored Gran'ma of 15 and great Gran'ma of 20. Finally at peace. A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage 1pm Saturday 8th August. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Metlifecare Papamoa for their care and compassion for mum.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 3, 2020