HAYCOCK, Margaret Joan, (Peggy) (nee May) Died peacefully at Radius Lexham Park, Katikati on Thursday 27th June 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob). Loved mother and mother in law of Catherine (Cathy) and Ron, John and the late Robyn, and Vivienne (Viv), Margaret and Campbell. Cherished Nana of Dolph, Melanie, Tom, Caroline, Lisa, Connor and Ryan, and their partners. Great Nana of Levi and Jake. Special thanks to everyone at Lexham Park for exceptional care. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Katikati RSA, cnr SH2/ Henry Road Katikati, Wednesday July 3rd at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2019