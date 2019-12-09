Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
View Map
Margaret n?e Davidson (Meg) POSSIN

Margaret n?e Davidson (Meg) POSSIN Notice
POSSIN, Margaret (Meg) n?e Davidson. Peacefully at Bob Owens Tauranga on Saturday 7 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Don Possin, loved mother of Gretchen, Alistair, Sandi and Penny. Unforgettable Marnie to Tanya, Bridget, Mandy, Rachel, Keryn, Rachael, Matt and Rebecca. Great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother to one. And not to mention her scores of four legged friends. A service to celebrate Meg's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Tuesday 10 December at 11.00am. Communications to the Possin family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 9, 2019
