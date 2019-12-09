|
POSSIN, Margaret (Meg) n?e Davidson. Peacefully at Bob Owens Tauranga on Saturday 7 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Don Possin, loved mother of Gretchen, Alistair, Sandi and Penny. Unforgettable Marnie to Tanya, Bridget, Mandy, Rachel, Keryn, Rachael, Matt and Rebecca. Great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother to one. And not to mention her scores of four legged friends. A service to celebrate Meg's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Tuesday 10 December at 11.00am. Communications to the Possin family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 9, 2019