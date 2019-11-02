|
NEWHAM, Margaret Pauline (Pauline). Peacefully in Tauranga on Tuesday 29 October 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Christine and Bruce Maddern, and Jacqui and Danny Inglis. Loved nan of Brendan, Catrina, Simon, and Ryanand Bec, and great nan of Samantha. In accordance with Pauline's wishes, a private family service has been held. Our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care that our mum received at Bethlehem Views.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 2, 2019