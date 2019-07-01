Home

Margaret Rose GOEBEL

Margaret Rose GOEBEL Notice
GOEBEL, Margaret Rose. 26/10/1930 - 27/06/2019. Passed peacefully surrounded by her family, aged 88 yrs. Loved wife of the late Leslie Goebel, twin of the late Daphne. Loving and cherished Mum of Carolyn and Bryan Eckersley, Ken and Gloria, Gail and Baz Wilson, Paul and Pauline (Aust) Much Loved Nan to Tina, Kathryn, Luke and Odette, Sheryl and Kenny, Teresa, Shelley, Louise, and Nana G to Stefen, Emily and Sophie. Many thanks to all the staff at Redwood Resthome for their care of Mum over the last 3 years. Margaret's funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, July 3 at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2019
