|
|
PORTER, Margaret Rose (new Hutchison). Daughter of Ruby Hutchison (nee Radford). Greatly loved mum of Trevor and Gloria, Islay and Kevin, Sheryl and Brian, Craig and Jenny and Bryce. Nana of 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Mum and Nana to all her extended family. Will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts. A service will be held at The Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Pyes Pa, Tauranga 3112 Tuesday, the 17th of September 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 16, 2019