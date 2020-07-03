|
|
WALKER, Margaret. On July 1st, 2020 peacefully in her 90th year, after a long battle, late of Whangaparaoa. Much loved wife of the late Clem. Cherished mum of Pat and Jeanne, Tony and Donna, Cathy and Shayne, Deedee and Alastair. Beloved nana of her 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A service will be held at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 83 Puhoi Road, Puhoi on Tuesday, the 7th of July 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by an interment at the Puhoi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation or St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Aria Gardens, Albany for their love and care. All communications to Cathy and Shayne Doyle, PO Box 334086, Sunnynook, 0743. Faithfull Funeral Services, Hibiscus Coast
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 3, 2020