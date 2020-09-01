Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Margret BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margret May BURKE

Add a Memory
Margret May BURKE Notice
BURKE, Margret May. Suddenly in Tauranga on Sunday 30th August 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic. Loved mother of Lesley, Gerard, Nicole, Andrew, Matthew and Philip. Special sister to Carole. A loved and respected mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Gloucester Rd, Mount Maunganui on Friday 4th September at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Burke family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -