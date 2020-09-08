|
GRAHAM, Marian Joyce Caroline. (Joyce) WAAF S.N. 3688 Passed away peacefully at home on the 27th August 2020 aged 98 grand years. Beloved wife of the late Des Graham and Allen Kelly. Dearly beloved mother of John and Pauline, Dennis and Sopek, Gail and Reg, Lynette and Cedric, Russell, the late Laine and Donna, and Ross. Beloved Nana of 14 Grandchildren. NanNan of 38 great grandchildren. And 2 great great grandchildren. Respected stepmother and step grandmother. A private family service has been held. We will miss you Mum xxx.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 8, 2020